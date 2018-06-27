Home NATIONAL GOP Immigration Bill Faces Likely Defeat In Showdown Vote
(AP) – A far-reaching Republican immigration bill is careening toward likely House rejection.
A defeat would be a telling rebuff of GOP leaders, who crafted the measure as a compromise between the party’s conservatives and moderates.
GOP lawmakers are already considering the alternative of passing legislation by week’s end curbing the Trump administration’s contentious separating of migrant families.
The House plans its showdown roll call on the Republican immigration bill for Wednesday. Democrats are set to vote solidly against it.
The measure would give some young immigrants a chance of citizenship, finance President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall and bar the Homeland Security Department from taking children from immigrant families caught entering the U.S. illegally.
House Speaker Paul Ryan says the measure is “a great consensus bill” but Democrats call it “punitive.”

