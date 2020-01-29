GOP Lacks Votes To Block Bolton, Other Impeachment Witnesses

President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is shifting to questions from senators, a pivotal juncture as Republicans lack the votes to block witnesses. That leaves them facing a potential setback in their hope of ending the trial with a quick acquittal. Trump’s defense team rested Tuesday with a plea to “end now,” but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell privately told senators he doesn’t yet have the votes to thwart Democratic demands for witnesses. Those demands gained steam with John Bolton asserting in a forthcoming book that Trump tied military aid from Ukraine to investigations into Democratic rival Joe Biden. Trump says Bolton’s book is “nasty & untrue.”