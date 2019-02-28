GOP Lawmaker Apologizes For Taunting Cohen

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., a member of the House Judiciary Committee, walks past the House Oversight hearing with Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., a member of the House Judiciary Committee, walks past the House Oversight hearing with Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(AP) – Florida Republican congressman Matt Gaetz says he’s apologized to Michael Cohen for taunting him about his private life.

Gaetz had tweeted on the eve of Cohen’s testimony Wednesday that new details would emerge about his private life and suggested Cohen speak to his wife about it. Democrats complained that it sounded like Gaetz was threatening or intimidating a witness. Gaetz said that wasn’t his intention.

On Thursday, he said he also apologized to Cohen, saying, “I told him I’m sorry, I should not have mentioned his family.” Gaetz added, “He asked me to publicly ask folks to leave his family alone and I thought that was a fair request.”