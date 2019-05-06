GOP Lawmaker Says Barr Proxy For Dem Anger

(AP) – The top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee is calling a Democratic effort to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress “illogical and disingenuous.”
Georgia Rep. Doug Collins said Democrats “have launched a proxy war smearing the attorney general” when their anger actually lies with President Donald Trump and special counsel Robert Mueller.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler on Monday scheduled a vote to hold Barr in contempt after the department failed to hand over a full, unredacted version of Mueller’s Trump-Russia report.
Nadler said the committee needs the report because it “offers disturbing evidence and analysis that President Trump engaged in obstruction of justice at the highest levels.”
