Home NATIONAL GOP Lawmakers Grope For Consensus On Remaking Health Law
GOP Lawmakers Grope For Consensus On Remaking Health Law
NATIONAL
0

GOP Lawmakers Grope For Consensus On Remaking Health Law

0
0
GOVERNMENT HEALTH INSURANCE
now viewing

GOP Lawmakers Grope For Consensus On Remaking Health Law

city of brownsville
now playing

Papers Filed For City Commission Positions In Brownsville

Zika-Pregnant Women
now playing

Cameron County Has A Cleaner Bill Of Health From Zika

Islamic State Attack On Pakistan Shrine Kills 75

BABY BIRTH IN HOSPITAL
now playing

Spanish Woman Gives Birth To Healthy Twins At Age 64

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
now playing

Tillerson Meets Asian Allies, Condemns North Korea Missile Test

CELL PHONE CHARGE
now playing

Vienna Cafe Bills Patrons To Charge Cellphones Over Drinks

NATO NAVY GENERIC
now playing

NATO To Boost Naval Presence In Black Sea

gavel
now playing

Man Pleads Not Guilty In Road-Rage Killing Of 3-Year-Old Boy

OROVILLE DAM
now playing

UPDATE: Water Levels At Lake Behind Dam Keep Dropping

Barronelle Stutzman, left
now playing

Washington Court Rules Against Florist In Gay Wedding Case

(AP) – House GOP lawmakers are leaving a policy meeting with the new health secretary unclear on exactly how or when they will replace President Barack Obama’s health care law. But they’re claiming consensus on some basic pillars of their plan.  Republican leaders presented the rank-and-file Thursday with a “smorgasbord” of options on areas including tax credits and transitioning away from today’s Medicaid program. But Republicans said they still didn’t have bill text or final decisions in many areas, leaving it uncertain how quickly they will be able to vote on anything.

Echoing many of his colleagues, Congressman Pete Sessions of Texas remarked as he left the meeting, “The devil’s in the details.”  Still, several House Republicans say they feel hopeful they might soon reach agreement.

Related posts:

  1. Senate To Confirm Trump Budget Chief
  2. Lieutenant Governor Promotes Texas Bathroom Bill Nationally
  3. Texas Troopers Credited With Rescue Of 76 Children In 2016
  4. Immigrant Takes Refuge In Denver Church To Avoid Deportation
Related Posts
gavel

Man Pleads Not Guilty In Road-Rage Killing Of 3-Year-Old Boy

jsalinas 0
OROVILLE DAM

UPDATE: Water Levels At Lake Behind Dam Keep Dropping

jsalinas 0
Barronelle Stutzman, left

Washington Court Rules Against Florist In Gay Wedding Case

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video