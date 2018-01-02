Home NATIONAL GOP Lawmakers Put Medical Skills To Work After Train Crash
GOP Lawmakers Put Medical Skills To Work After Train Crash
GOP Lawmakers Put Medical Skills To Work After Train Crash

GOP Lawmakers Put Medical Skills To Work After Train Crash

(AP) – Republican members of Congress with medical experience put their skills to work after a train carrying dozens of them crashed into a garbage truck in rural Virginia, killing one person in the truck and injuring others.
The congressmen were on their way to a strategy retreat in the countryside when the collision occurred around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday in Crozet, about 125 miles (200 kilometers) southwest of Washington.
No serious injuries were reported aboard the chartered Amtrak train, which set out from the nation’s capital with lawmakers, family members and staff for the luxury Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. At least two other people in the truck were reported seriously hurt.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

