GOP Leaders Head To White House As Virus Crisis Deepens

FILE - In this May 22, 2020, file photo the Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building is visible through heavy fog in Washington. With COVID-19 cases hitting alarming new highs and a grim rising death toll, the pandemic's devastating cycle is happening all over again, leaving Congress little choice but to engineer another costly rescue. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

(AP) — The renewed surge of coronavirus cases has Congress considering what to do next. Top Republicans in Congress are expected to meet Monday with President Donald Trump on the next COVID-19 aid package. The administration is stiffening its opposition to more testing money and interjecting other priorities, and that could complicate quick passage. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is prepared to roll out the $1 trillion package in a matter of days. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has already passed a sweeping $3 trillion measure from Democrats. Congress is returning to session this week as the coronavirus crisis many had hoped would have improved by now has only worsened — and just as earlier federal emergency relief is expiring.