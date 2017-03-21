Home NATIONAL GOP Leaders Propose Health Bill Changes To Help Older People
GOP Leaders Propose Health Bill Changes To Help Older People
NATIONAL
0

GOP Leaders Propose Health Bill Changes To Help Older People

0
0
D91F2764-2DEA-4068-9F04-E11C312DDCA8_cx0_cy7_cw0_w1023_r1_s
now viewing

GOP Leaders Propose Health Bill Changes To Help Older People

COURT JUDGE GAVEL
now playing

Texas Woman Forced 14-Year-Old Into Prostitution

ETHAN COUCH
now playing

Texas 'affluenza' Teen's Lawyers Seek His Release From Jail

WireAP_ab1e31e40f08401590b8a947664f78e0_12x5_1600
now playing

Martin McGuinness, Irish Rebel Turned Politician, Dies At 66

Trump_06442
now playing

Trump Urges Support For Health Care Plan So He Can Move On

Still0320_00005_1490021005830_2904287_ver1.0
now playing

FBI Probing Trump-Russia Links, Wiretap Claims Bogus

920×920
now playing

High Court Nominee To Face Daylong Questioning In Senate

GTY_hacking_jtm_140904_16x9_608
now playing

Ban Aimed At Electronics In Cabins Of Some US-Bound Flights

HIT AND RUN-3
now playing

Manslaughter Charge Filed In Spring Break Hit-And-Run Death Of Los Fresnos Woman

e2753a4c-e3c5-4a50-87a1-ef8ee3ab6368-Deadly20shooting
now playing

Fronton Shooting Victims Identified

Generic%20court,%20gavel,%20lawsuit,%20arraignment,%20judgment_34273926_3166027_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Three Charged In Connection With Teenage Runaway's Death

(AP) – Top House Republicans hunting votes for their health care overhaul are proposing amendments aimed at providing more help for older people, curbing Medicaid and accelerating the repeal of some tax increases.

The bill would let people deduct more medical costs from taxes. It would repeal many tax increases boosted by President Barack Obama’s 2010 statute this year instead of 2018.

Older and disabled Medicaid recipients would get more generous benefits. But states could impose work requirements on the program.

The bill would let the Senate approve tax credits more generous to people age 50 to 64. Congressional analysts say the current GOP legislation would hit many with big cost increases.

GOP leaders released the changes late Monday, three days ahead of a planned House vote on the bill.

Related posts:

  1. Ryan Willing To Make Changes In GOP Health Care
  2. Already In Peril, Rural Hospitals Unsure On Health Care Bill
  3. Political Deal Reportedly Secured Senator Lucio’s Support Of Bathroom Bill
  4. UPDATE: NSA Chief Stands Behind Assessment On Russian Interference
Related Posts
Trump_06442

Trump Urges Support For Health Care Plan So He Can Move On

Zack Cantu 0
Still0320_00005_1490021005830_2904287_ver1.0

FBI Probing Trump-Russia Links, Wiretap Claims Bogus

Zack Cantu 0
920×920

High Court Nominee To Face Daylong Questioning In Senate

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video