GOP Leaders Weigh Protecting Trump From Primary Challenge

(AP) – Republicans in early-voting states are grappling with how and whether to protect President Donald Trump from a potential primary challenger in 2020.

South Carolina GOP leaders said on Wednesday they were considering cancelling their presidential primary. The move would make it harder for a challenger to gather delegates to wrest the party’s nomination from Trump.

That follows a debate unfolding in New Hampshire, where some of Trump’s backers are pushing for the removal of longstanding rules that prevent the state party from taking sides in a primary.

In Iowa, there’s no plan to alter the caucus process to block potential Trump rivals from participating. But state GOP Chairman Jeff Kauffman has said he will defend the president should any prospective challengers begin making moves.

