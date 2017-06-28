Home NATIONAL GOP ‘Obamacare’ Repeal Teeters After Senate Shelves Vote
GOP 'Obamacare' Repeal Teeters After Senate Shelves Vote
NATIONAL
GOP ‘Obamacare’ Repeal Teeters After Senate Shelves Vote

(AP) – The Republican Party’s long-promised repeal of “Obamacare” stands in limbo after Senate GOP leaders, short of support, abruptly shelved a vote on legislation aimed at redeeming the pledge.
The surprise development leaves the legislation’s fate uncertain while raising new doubts about whether President Donald Trump will ever make good on his many promises to erase his predecessor’s signature legislative achievement.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell announced the delay Tuesday after it became clear the votes weren’t there to advance the legislation past key procedural hurdles.

