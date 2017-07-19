Home NATIONAL GOP Panel Presses Ahead On Budget Plan
GOP Panel Presses Ahead On Budget Plan
NATIONAL
0

GOP Panel Presses Ahead On Budget Plan

0
0
920×920 (9)
now viewing

GOP Panel Presses Ahead On Budget Plan

GeorgeLopez July2017 – WEB
now playing

George Lopez Ticket Giveaway

596eef2eb7da9.image
now playing

Partner Fired Fatal Shot Moments After Loud Sound

WireAP_e64ba9b5c0f74ec693d4bab8d986d58e_12x5_992
now playing

Iraqi Officer Seeks Vengeance In Mosul, Where Killings Mount

1500419578_63047050_ver1.0_640_480
now playing

Trump Making Last-Ditch Effort After Health Bill Collapse

1024×1024 (4)
now playing

The Latest: Russian Lawmaker Attacks US Media Over Reporting

lightning
now playing

Lightning Strikes Shocks Three In Sebastian

FIRE INVESTIGATION
now playing

Authorities Release Name Of Man Found Dead After Brownsville House Fire

jail-prison-generic
now playing

Former Prison Guard Soon To Be A Prison Inmate

PROTEST OF JORDANIAN CONVICTION OF US TROOP DEATHS
now playing

Protests Over Conviction Of Jordanian In US Troop Deaths

TRANSGENDER STUDENTS IN SCHOOL
now playing

Advocacy Groups Urge States To Protect Transgender Students

(AP) – Republicans are pressing ahead with a budget plan designed to help the party to deliver on a GOP-only effort to overhaul the tax code.
The plan before the House Budget Committee on Wednesday also features promises to cut more than $5 trillion from the budget over the coming decade, though Republicans only appear serious about actually enacting a relatively modest $203 billion deficit cut over the same period.
The importance of the effort has been magnified by the cratering in the Senate of the Trump-backed effort to repeal President Barack Obama’s health care law, leaving a rewrite of the tax code as the best chance for Trump to score a major legislative win this year.

Related posts:

  1. House Budget Blueprint Boosts Military, Cuts Benefits
  2. Health Bill Care Collapse Leaves Divided GOP At Crossroads
Related Posts
596eef2eb7da9.image

Partner Fired Fatal Shot Moments After Loud Sound

Zack Cantu 0
1500419578_63047050_ver1.0_640_480

Trump Making Last-Ditch Effort After Health Bill Collapse

Zack Cantu 0
TRANSGENDER STUDENTS IN SCHOOL

Advocacy Groups Urge States To Protect Transgender Students

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video