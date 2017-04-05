Home NATIONAL GOP Revives Struggling Health Care Bill And Plans House Vote
GOP Revives Struggling Health Care Bill And Plans House Vote
NATIONAL
0

GOP Revives Struggling Health Care Bill And Plans House Vote

0
0
ows_149385290788952 (1)
now viewing

GOP Revives Struggling Health Care Bill And Plans House Vote

TEC–Goodbye Landline Phones
now playing

Some Cling To Landlines, But Cell-Only Homes Now Dominate

1493870919227
now playing

Abbas Says Talks With Trump Positive, If Short On Specifics

nabmmalcom17915
now playing

Trump To Meet Australian PM On 1st Presidential Trip To NYC

590533e10ab54.image
now playing

Trump Targeting IRS Rule On Churches

city of san benito texas
now playing

San Benito Looking To Fund A Downtown Restoration Program

Larry Esparza
now playing

Larry Esparza Runs for MISD School Board Place 6

Mark Dougherty
now playing

Mark Dougherty Runs for MISD School Board Place 3

Homer Martinez
now playing

Homer Martinez Runs for MISD School Board Place 6

Debbie Crane Aliseda
now playing

Debbie Crane Aliseda Runs for MISD School Board Place 3

Sam Salvidar
now playing

Sam Saldivar Runs for MISD School Board Place 7

(AP) – Republicans say they’re set to push their prized health care bill through the House, after the measure endured several near-death experiences this year.
Leaders say they plan to do it Thursday and have the votes to prevail. That would claim a victory for President Donald Trump, six weeks after nearly leaving it for dead and days after support from GOP moderates seemed to crumble anew.
House leaders have revamped the bill to attract most conservatives and some GOP moderates since an earlier version collapsed in March. In a final tweak, leaders added a modest pool of money they say would help people with pre-existing medical conditions afford coverage.
At the same time, Congress is ready to give final approval to a bipartisan $1 trillion measure financing federal agencies through September.

Related posts:

  1. Government-Wide Spending Bill Headed For A House Vote
  2. Trump Seeks Steps From Abbas To Promote Peace With Israel
  3. No Federal Charges For Baton Rouge Officers
  4. TIM SULLIVAN
Related Posts
TEC–Goodbye Landline Phones

Some Cling To Landlines, But Cell-Only Homes Now Dominate

Roxanne Garcia 0
590533e10ab54.image

Trump Targeting IRS Rule On Churches

Zack Cantu 0
FACEBOOK GENERIC

Facebook To Hire 3,000 To Review Videos Of Crime And Suicide

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video