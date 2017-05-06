Home NATIONAL GOP Running Out Of Time For Legislative Achievements
NATIONAL
0

(AP) – Republicans are returning to Capitol Hill with time running out and an unfinished agenda.
And with little to show so far, lawmakers hope to step up efforts on health care and taxes even as big fiscal deadlines loom.
Yet there may be few prospects for major accomplishments.
The party’s long-promised effort to overturn former President Barack Obama’s health law hangs in limbo in the Senate. A tax overhaul that’s a priority for President Donald Trump remains unwritten.
Republicans say they’re not getting credit for things such as confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, as well as passage of spending legislation that included a big defense increase.
Meanwhile, the investigation into allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign and connections with Trump’s campaign is continuing.

