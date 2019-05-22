GOP Say Governor Owes Answers On Racist Pic

Richard Homan, Dean of EVMS School of Medicine, speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Norfolk, Va., about a report announcing the results of an investigation into a blackface photo that appeared on the yearbook page of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam from his Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook. Investigators with the McGuire Woods law firm hired by EVMS said Wednesday they couldn't "conclusively determine" the identities of either person in the 35-year-old photo. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Richard Homan, Dean of EVMS School of Medicine, speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Norfolk, Va., about a report announcing the results of an investigation into a blackface photo that appeared on the yearbook page of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam from his Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook. Investigators with the McGuire Woods law firm hired by EVMS said Wednesday they couldn't "conclusively determine" the identities of either person in the 35-year-old photo. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

(AP) – Virginia Republicans say Gov. Ralph Northam still owes the public answers about a how a racist photo appeared on his 1984 medical school yearbook page.

Republicans made the comments Wednesday after an investigation commissioned by Eastern Virginia Medical School failed to determine whether Northam is in the yearbook photo of a man in blackface next to someone in a Ku Klux Klan hood and robe.

House Majority Leader Del. Todd Gilbert said in a statement that the “report did not provide many answers” or substantive proof Northam isn’t in the picture.

Gilbert also said he was concerned that leaders at the school were aware of the racist photo while Northam was running for office but did not notify the public.