GOP Sees Political Fortunes Rise And Fall With Tax Cuts

(AP) – It’s an article of faith among Republicans that the GOP’s electoral fortunes next year hinge on whether they succeed in their longstanding dream to redraft the nation’s complex, inefficient tax code.

Without a win on tax reform, the argument goes, Republicans are sunk in next year’s midterms. Core Republican voters and donors would lose faith. GOP lawmakers would have few accomplishments to run on. A disastrous midterm would be assured.

Democrats agree that failure on tax reform would be a political disaster for Republicans. But that doesn’t mean success in passing the coveted tax measure would save them from a bad midterm.

The downside risk of failure, both sides say, far exceeds the upside reward.

Voters are generally unenthusiastic about tax cuts for corporations and skeptical they’ll see tax cuts.