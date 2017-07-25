GOP Sen. Collins Mocks Texan Who Challenged Her To A Duel

(AP) – Maine Republican Susan Collins has been captured on a live microphone making fun of GOP Rep. Blake Farenthold.

That’s the Texas congressman who a day earlier blamed “some female senators from the Northeast” for blocking health care legislation and said he wished he could challenge them to a duel “Aaron Burr-style.”

Making small talk at a hearing on Tuesday, Collins was overheard telling a colleague about Farenthold: “I don’t mean to be unkind but he’s so unattractive it’s unbelievable.”

Collins also mentioned to Rhode Island Democrat Jack Reed a widely circulated picture of Farenthold wearing pajamas posing next to a scantily clad woman.