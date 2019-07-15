TEXAS

GOP Sen. Cornyn Reports $9M On Hand For Re-Election Bid

By 80 views
0
Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas. arrives for a closed door meeting for Senators on election security on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(AP) – Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas says he’s now sitting on $9 million for his re-election bid that’s likely to be among the closest-watched Senate races of 2020.

Cornyn announced Monday he raised more than $2.5 million during the latest fundraising quarter. Air Force veteran MJ Hegar, the most high-profile Democrat challenging Cornyn so far, says she raised more than $1 million since jumping in the race in April.  Texas had the most expensive U.S. Senate race in the country last year.

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke raised more than $80 million in his failed run against GOP incumbent Ted Cruz.  The field of Democratic challengers against Cornyn could still grow. Among those mulling a run is state Sen. Royce West of Dallas, who’s expected to decide this month.

Air Force Major Charged With Murder In Death Of Wife

Previous article

Decorated Soldier Dies In Combat Operations In Afghanistan

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in TEXAS