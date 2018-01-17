Home NATIONAL GOP Senator Denounces Trump Attacks, Recalls Stalin Rhetoric
GOP Senator Denounces Trump Attacks, Recalls Stalin Rhetoric
GOP Senator Denounces Trump Attacks, Recalls Stalin Rhetoric

Jeff Flake
GOP Senator Denounces Trump Attacks, Recalls Stalin Rhetoric

New Appeal Filed In Monica Patterson Capital Murder Case

Tillerson Signals Deeper US Military Commitment In Syria

Science Panel Backs Lower Drunken Driving Threshold

Koreas To Form Their First Joint Olympic Team

Ryan Pressures Dems On Spending Bill

House Panel Wants Documents From Bannon

Abbott Proposes Revenue Cap To Lower Texas Property Taxes

Indicted Texas Attorney General Has War Chest Worth $5.7M

Aunt: Captive Children Kept From Extended Family

US Supreme Court Refuses Appeal For Police Killer

(AP) – A Republican senator is denouncing President Donald Trump’s use of the terms “fake news” and “enemy of the people” to describe the news media and stories he doesn’t like.

Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona said Trump’s attacks were reminiscent of words infamously used by Russian dictator Josef Stalin to describe his enemies.  In a speech Wednesday on the Senate floor, Flake called Trump’s repeated attacks on the media “shameful” and “repulsive” and said Trump “has it precisely backward.” Flake said despotism is the enemy of the people, while a free press is the despot’s enemy and a guardian of democracy.

Flake, a frequent Trump critic who is retiring this year, said when Trump calls stories he doesn’t like “fake news,” he “should be the figure of suspicion, not the press.”

