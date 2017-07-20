Home NATIONAL GOP Senators In Last-Ditch Try To Rescue Health Care Bill
GOP Senators In Last-Ditch Try To Rescue Health Care Bill
NATIONAL
0

GOP Senators In Last-Ditch Try To Rescue Health Care Bill

0
0
HEALTHCARE GOVERNMENT
now viewing

GOP Senators In Last-Ditch Try To Rescue Health Care Bill

gavel
now playing

September 11th Trial Date Set In Irene Garza Murder Case

missing person
now playing

Search Underway For Missing Harlingen Attorney

New-Zealand-considering-restrictions-on-laptops-other-gadgets-on-flights
now playing

US Says Ban On Laptops In Airplane Cabins Has Been Lifted

OJ SIMPSON
now playing

Board Grants OJ Simpson Parole

For many African girls, menstruation means humiliation
now playing

For Many African Girls, Menstruation Means Humiliation

Power-sharing deal between former foes taking shape in Gaza
now playing

Power-Sharing Deal Between Former Foes Taking Shape In Gaza

trump and putin
now playing

Trump's Embrace Of Russia Raises Concerns With Top Advisers

john mcain jpg
now playing

McCain Friend Says He's Focused On Recovering

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions
now playing

Sessions Says He Will Remain In

PRISON JAIL
now playing

Judge Orders Texas To Lower Temperature In Sweltering Prison

(AP) – Republican senators are hunkering down in an eleventh-hour attempt to prevent their own divisions from pushing their health care bill to oblivion.  Around two dozen of them met for nearly three hours late Wednesday to try resolving their differences over repealing and replacing much of President Barack   Obama’s health care law. When it was over, no one offered evidence of specific progress.  Wyoming GOP Sen. John Barrasso says, “We still do have work to do.”

Top Republicans are trying to revive the legislation. But doing that will require support from at least 50 of the 52 GOP senators, a threshold they’ve been short of for weeks.  Aiming to finally resolve the issue, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he’ll force a vote on the legislation early next week.

Related posts:

  1. BREAKING: Sen. John McCain Diagnosed With Brain Tumor After Blood Clot Removed.
  2. Budget Plan Faces Uncertain Fate After Clearing House Panel
  3. House GOP Defiant On Health Bill Amid Senate Uncertainty
  4. Poll: Most Say Feds Should Ensure Health Coverage
Related Posts
New-Zealand-considering-restrictions-on-laptops-other-gadgets-on-flights

US Says Ban On Laptops In Airplane Cabins Has Been Lifted

jsalinas 0
OJ SIMPSON

Board Grants OJ Simpson Parole

jsalinas 0
trump and putin

Trump’s Embrace Of Russia Raises Concerns With Top Advisers

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video