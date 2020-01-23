GOP Senators Using Fidget Spinners During Impeachment Trial

Restless GOP senators are turning to fidget spinners to keep occupied during the impeachment trial of President Trump.

North Carolina Republican Richard Burr was seen passing the toys out to his colleagues in the chamber before proceedings got underway. A fidget spinner is a small toy with a ball bearing at its center that can be used to play with between the fingers.

Burr was seen playing with a blue one while listening to arguments by House Impeachment Manager Jerry Nadler. It is unclear if the toy’s presence is a violation of the Senate rules that require senators to sit quietly and listen to arguments, but this is not the first time senators have appeared to break the rules.