GOP Squirms As Bolton Prepares To Dish On Trump White House

(AP) – For much of the last 20 years, John Bolton was a conservative poster child, a Republican hawk whose worldview helped shape the GOP establishment’s approach to dicey foreign policy questions. Now, as the former national security adviser prepares to dish on his days in the White House, some of his old friends and colleagues are turning on him. Bolton’s former boss is turning on him, too. Trump complained about Bolton in a tweet Wednesday, claiming that Bolton wrote a “nasty & untrue book” after he was fired.