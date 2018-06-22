GOP Struggles To Salvage Immigration Bill, Postpones Vote

(AP) – The House Republican immigration overhaul is dangling precariously. It is imperiled by stubborn differences between conservative and moderate factions – and by President Donald Trump’s running commentary about a bill he only half-heartedly supported and then suggested would never become law.

Republican leaders were twice forced to postpone final voting, first until Friday and then punting it to next week, as negotiators made a last-ditch push for support.

They were trying to persuade colleagues to seize the moment and tackle immigration problems by approving the bill, which includes $25 billion for Trump’s border wall and a path to citizenship for young immigrants who have lived in the U.S. illegally since childhood.