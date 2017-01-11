GOP Tax Writers Delay Rollout As Trump Sets Rapid Timetable

(AP) – House Republicans are struggling to complete work on a sweeping tax proposal, delaying its public release by a day. President Donald Trump has set an ambitious, by-Christmas timetable for passage of the legislation.

The GOP tax-writers strained to make last-minute changes to the proposed legislation, working Tuesday through the day and night to produce the first major overhaul of the U.S. tax system in three decades.

But they couldn’t finalize details in time for their Wednesday deadline for a public rollout, and so moved it to Thursday.