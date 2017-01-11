Home NATIONAL GOP Tax Writers Delay Rollout As Trump Sets Rapid Timetable
GOP Tax Writers Delay Rollout As Trump Sets Rapid Timetable
NATIONAL
0

GOP Tax Writers Delay Rollout As Trump Sets Rapid Timetable

0
0
WireAP_eb07f50e2b2147bab4788b895218dd2c_12x5_992
now viewing

GOP Tax Writers Delay Rollout As Trump Sets Rapid Timetable

59f944730bcf4.image
now playing

Dodgers Rally Against Verlander, Force Game 7

WireAP_d5952240e91a416b9af99a208ca95e4d_12x5_992
now playing

New Criminal Probe For Weinstein As Harassment Scandal Grows

920×920 (15)
now playing

Century-Old Declaration Hardens Israeli-Palestinian Rift

WireAP_cc0f728b1b8e455d82805dc880462b4b_12x5_992
now playing

Trump Chooses Visit To Military Base Over DMZ

59f96530ba7d4.image
now playing

Saudi Arabia Condemns NYC Truck Attack

Putin Arrives In Iran For Talks With Tehran, Azerbaijan

Paul Manafort
now playing

Prosecutors Say Manafort Financial Reports Vary

maxresdefault
now playing

Foreign Ministers: 5 Argentines, 1 Belgian Among 8 Killed In Truck Attack On Bike Path Near World Trade Center Memorial

15298129_G
now playing

8 Killed By New York Motorist In 'Cowardly Act Of Terror'

Screen Shot 2017-10-31 at 1.41.46 PM 1
now playing

Salvation Army Captain Stephen Correira

(AP) – House Republicans are struggling to complete work on a sweeping tax proposal, delaying its public release by a day. President Donald Trump has set an ambitious, by-Christmas timetable for passage of the legislation.
The GOP tax-writers strained to make last-minute changes to the proposed legislation, working Tuesday through the day and night to produce the first major overhaul of the U.S. tax system in three decades.
But they couldn’t finalize details in time for their Wednesday deadline for a public rollout, and so moved it to Thursday.

Related posts:

  1. Top Aides To Push For Tax Plan While Trump Is In Asia
  2. Website With GOP Ties Funded Research On Trump Dossier
  3. Moderate GOP Texas House Speaker Not Seeking Re-Election
  4. Trump Blames Media For His Tough Image
Related Posts
59f944730bcf4.image

Dodgers Rally Against Verlander, Force Game 7

Zack Cantu 0
WireAP_d5952240e91a416b9af99a208ca95e4d_12x5_992

New Criminal Probe For Weinstein As Harassment Scandal Grows

Zack Cantu 0
WireAP_cc0f728b1b8e455d82805dc880462b4b_12x5_992

Trump Chooses Visit To Military Base Over DMZ

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video