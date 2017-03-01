Home NATIONAL GOP Unveils Initial ‘Obamacare’ Repeal Measure
GOP Unveils Initial ‘Obamacare’ Repeal Measure
NATIONAL
0

GOP Unveils Initial ‘Obamacare’ Repeal Measure

0
0
obamacare-repeal
now viewing

GOP Unveils Initial ‘Obamacare’ Repeal Measure

megyn-kelly
now playing

Megyn Kelly Leaves Fox For NBC

terry-mcauliffe
now playing

Virginia Governor Vows To Veto 20-Week Abortion Ban Bill

gavel
now playing

Teen Faces Charges Over Alleged Racist Video Of Another Teen

shooting
now playing

Deputies Shoot Man Who Fired Gunshots Inside Hospital

Paul+Ryan+051516
now playing

UPDATE: Ryan Re-Elected As Speaker

ford
now playing

Ford Cancels Plan To Build New Mexican Plant, Adds US Jobs

donald-trump-and-gm-ford-tweet-topic
now playing

GM, Union Respond To Trump Tweet; Few Cruzes Imported From Mexico

us-congress-united-states-congress
now playing

UPDATE: New Congress Gets To Work

AMBULANCE-3
now playing

Body Of Boy, 5, Found In East Texas Lake, Father Missing

auto wreck investigation
now playing

7 Hurt When Car Hits Houston Bus Stop

(AP) – Senate Republicans have already introduced legislation that’s a precursor to repealing much of the Affordable Care Act.  Successful passage of the measure would allow a detailed follow-up repeal bill to pass through Congress without fear of a filibuster by Senate Democrats. Tuesday’s measure doesn’t contain any policy language.

Repealing President Barack Obama’s signature health care law is the top priority of President-elect Donald Trump and his GOP allies on Capitol Hill.  The measure directs top congressional committees to cast votes to assemble the repeal legislation by Jan. 27. That means there’s no time for trying to add legislation to replace so-called Obamacare.

The measure is officially called a budget resolution.  Senate debate begins this week and the House is likely to follow next week.

Related posts:

  1. Republicans Primed For Push To Dismantle Obama’s Policies
  2. UPDATE: Ryan Re-Elected As Speaker
  3. Back In Washington, Obama Looks Ahead To Final Days In Office
  4. UPDATE: New Congress Gets To Work
Related Posts
terry-mcauliffe

Virginia Governor Vows To Veto 20-Week Abortion Ban Bill

jsalinas 0
gavel

Teen Faces Charges Over Alleged Racist Video Of Another Teen

jsalinas 0
Paul+Ryan+051516

UPDATE: Ryan Re-Elected As Speaker

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video