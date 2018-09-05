GOP Voters In W.Va. Reject Ex-Convict For Senate

(AP) – Republican voters have rejected ex-convict Don Blankenship in a West Virginia Senate primary in which he sold himself as “Trumpier than Trump” but was vigorously opposed by the president.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey claimed the nomination instead.

Meanwhile, GOP voters in Indiana chose wealthy businessman Mike Braun over two sitting congressmen to lead the party’s charge against a vulnerable Democratic senator in the fall.

In a possible sign of party unrest, however, congressman Robert Pittenger lost in North Carolina to a Baptist pastor, the Rev. Mark Harris, he narrowly beat two years ago. Pittinger is the first incumbent to lose his seat this primary season.