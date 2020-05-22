GOP Weighs Jobless Aid Cuts As Layoffs Surpass 38 Million

(AP) – Capitol Hill Republicans want to phase out unemployment benefits to encourage Americans to go back to work — although it’s not clear when there will be jobs to return to. With the nation’s death toll from COVID-19 poised to hit 100,000 and layoffs surpassing 38 million, some lawmakers see a failure by Washington to act as untenable.
Last week, the House passed a $3 trillion virus relief package, but the Senate has yet to act. The Senate is trying to fast-track an extension of a popular small business lending program, but McConnell has said new proposals would be considered next month. And senators have left town until after Memorial Day.