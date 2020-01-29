TEXAS

GOP Wins Closely Watched Texas Special Election

In this January 11, 2020 photo former congressman, US Senate and Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks before a crowd of campaign volunteers for Eliz Markowitz in Katy, Texas. Markowitz is an educator running for district 148 of the Texas state house. O'Rourke and other national Democrats have endorsed Markowitz, her race is being viewed as a bellwether for national politics in 2020. (AP Photo/ John L. Mone)

(AP) – Republicans in Texas have won the first big special election of 2020. They overcame a national blitz from Democrats Tuesday to keep hold of a suburban Houston state House district seat that President Donald Trump easily won four years ago. The victory by Republican Gary Gates surely brings a sigh of relief for the GOP after Democrats poured millions of dollars into the race. Presidential candidates including Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren had endorsed Eliz Markowitz, the Democratic candidate. In final unofficial results, Gates polled 58% of the vote to 42% for Democrat Eliz Markowitz. More than 30,000 voters cast ballots in the election, a 20% turnout.

