Gorbachev Has High Hopes For Putin-Trump Summit

(AP) – Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev says the next month’s U.S.-Russian summit could become a historic event.  Gorbachev was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying Thursday that if Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump make steps toward cooperation, their meeting will go down in history as a major landmark.  Putin and Trump are set to meet on July 16 in Helsinki, Finland.

Gorbachev, who had a summit with U.S. President George H.W. Bush in Helsinki in 1990, says the Finnish capital makes a perfect venue for the meeting.  Finland has a long tradition of hosting U.S.-Russian summits, particularly during the Cold War, when the country was a neutral buffer state and its capital, Helsinki, served as a gateway between the Communist East and the West.

