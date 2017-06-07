Home WORLD Gorbachev Says Trump And Putin Need Broader Plan
Gorbachev Says Trump And Putin Need Broader Plan
(AP) – Former USSR President Mikhail Gorbachev says Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin need to establish a wide-ranging agenda in their meeting on Friday.  In comments to state news agency RIA-Novosti on Thursday, Gorbachev said the meeting of the Russian and American presidents in Hamburg, Germany, should emulate the 1986 Reykjavik summit of Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan that substantially advanced US-Soviet relations.

“First of all, it’s good that this meeting will finally take place, but it’s a pity that this is happening only now — and so far our countries do not have a joint constructive agenda, it takes a lot of time to catch up,” Gorbachev was quoted as saying.  “We now need an impulse from the leaders, as happened in Reykjavik in 1986′” he said. “We must put everything on the negotiating table and establish a mechanism for interaction, not for any single items, even important, but for all problems.”

