Gore Calls Exit From Climate Pact 'reckless'
Gore Calls Exit From Climate Pact ‘reckless’

Gore Calls Exit From Climate Pact ‘reckless’

(AP) – Former Vice President Al Gore is calling the decision to exit the Paris agreement “a reckless and indefensible action.”

Gore says the move “undermines America’s standing in the world.” He released the statement as President Donald Trump was speaking at the White House Rose Garden.  The former vice president has defined his postgovernment life as a climate champion. He urges mayors, governors and the business community to take up where Trump is leaving off, especially by focusing on clean energy.

Gore says: “We are in the middle of a clean energy revolution that no single person or group can stop. President Trump’s decision is profoundly in conflict with what the majority of Americans want from our president.”

