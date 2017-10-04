Home NATIONAL Gorsuch Pledges To Be ‘servant’ of Constitution
(AP) – Justice Neil Gorsuch is thanking his former law clerks, family and friends as he is sworn into the Supreme Court during a White House ceremony.  Gorsuch  says of his former law clerks, “your names are etched in my heart forever.”

The new justice joined President Donald Trump, members of the nation’s high court and his family for a Rose Garden ceremony.  Gorsuch is thanking his family for their “perseverance and patience” and his mentor, Justice Anthony Kennedy, for whom he served as a law clerk.  Gorsuch is promising to be a “faithful servant of the Constitution and laws of this great nation.”-

