Gorsuch’s Early Reviews: What Right Hoped For, Left Feared

(AP) – Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch has been almost exactly what conservatives hoped for and liberals dreaded.

He’s consistently, even aggressively, lined up with the court’s most conservative justices. He’s even split with Chief Justice John Roberts, who’s viewed by some as insufficiently conservative because of his two opinions upholding President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Liberals’ despair about Gorsuch goes beyond his judicial actions. He occupies a seat they thought Obama would get to fill.

During arguments, Gorsuch has asked repeatedly about the original understanding of parts of the Constitution and laws, and he has raised questions about some long-standing court precedents, including the civil rights landmark ruling on “one person, one vote.