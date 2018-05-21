Gov. Abbott Announces Makeup Of Initial Roundtable On School Safety

Governor Greg Abbott has revealed the makeup of the initial panel as he opens a series of roundtables on school safety.

Abbott announced the initiative last week, just hours after a student gunman killed 8 other students and two teachers at his high school in Santa Fe last Friday. And today, Abbott said the first discussion group will meet at the Texas Capitol tomorrow.

The 23-member panel features both Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and House Speaker Joe Straus, along with education and law enforcement leaders from across the state.

From the Rio Grande Valley, Governor Abbott picked Joe Palacios, who directs safety and security for the PSJA ISD. Two more roundtables are set for Wednesday and Thursday.