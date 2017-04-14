Home WORLD Government: 36 Islamic State Fighters Killed By Massive Bomb
Government: 36 Islamic State Fighters Killed By Massive Bomb
WORLD
0

Government: 36 Islamic State Fighters Killed By Massive Bomb

0
0
MOAM MOTHER OF ALL BOMBS
now viewing

Government: 36 Islamic State Fighters Killed By Massive Bomb

MOAB MOTHER OF ALL BOMBS
now playing

Officials: No Need For Trump's Approval To Use Massive Bomb

GAVEL
now playing

Transgender Woman Pleads Guilty To Immigration Charge

jail-prison-generic
now playing

Rock-Throwing Suspect Pleads Guilty, Gets 40-Year Term

Texans OL Quessenberry breaks victory bell after chemo
now playing

Texans OL Quessenberry Breaks Victory Bell After Chemo

36-year-old Thyren Justus
now playing

Man Gets 5 Years For Stomping Death Of His Puppy

COLD CASES UNSOLVED CRIMES
now playing

Texas Sheriff Turns To Retired Investigators To Solve Cases

920×920
now playing

Trump Strategy On NKorea: 'Maximum Pressure And Engagement'

crime-scene-yellow-police-tape
now playing

Houston Investigator Blamed For Errors Had Prior Problems

WireAP_8f18bd5df82a485cb30c4f7cb2043f59_12x5_1600
now playing

Pope Presides At Good Friday Colosseum Procession

Aaron Hernandez
now playing

Ex-NFL Star Hernandez Acquitted In Boston Double Murder

(AP) – Afghanistan officials say the attack on a tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan with the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military has left 36 Islamic State group fighters dead.  There were no civilian casualties, according to the Ministry of Defense statement, which also said that several IS caves and ammunition caches were destroyed.

Hakim Khan, 50, a resident of Achin district where the attack took place, welcomed the attack on the militants, saying: “I want 100 times more bombings on this group.”  The bomb, known officially as a GBU-43B, or massive ordnance air blast weapon, unleashes 11 tons of explosives.

Related posts:

  1. Pentagon: US Dropped Largest Non-Nuclear Bomb In Afghanistan
  2. Officials: No Need For Trump’s Approval To Use Massive Bomb
  3. Man Charged In Suspected Drunk Driving Crash That Killed Wife Of Former State Official
  4. Follow-Up Test Debunks McAllen Zika Case
Related Posts
920×920

Trump Strategy On NKorea: ‘Maximum Pressure And Engagement’

Zack Cantu 0
WireAP_8f18bd5df82a485cb30c4f7cb2043f59_12x5_1600

Pope Presides At Good Friday Colosseum Procession

Zack Cantu 0
Internet Browsing Stock

New Leak Suggests NSA Penetrated Mideast Banking Networks

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video