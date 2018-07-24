Home NATIONAL Government, ACLU Differ On Wait Time For Asylum Decision
Government, ACLU Differ On Wait Time For Asylum Decision
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Government, ACLU Differ On Wait Time For Asylum Decision

0
0
GAVEL
now viewing

Government, ACLU Differ On Wait Time For Asylum Decision

GULF OF MEXICO BEACH
now playing

Person Dies After Infection From Bacteria In Gulf

prison-generic
now playing

Brownsville Man Hit With 20-Year Prison Sentence Over Child Porn

medicaid fraud generic
now playing

Valley Speech Pathologist Punished For Medicaid Fraud Scheme

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION-1
now playing

McAllen Man Described As "Uncooperative" After Shooting, Wounding Pregnant Police Officer

GREEK FIRES
now playing

Death Toll Rises From Greek Fires; More Feared

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Plan Will Aid Farmers Hurt By Tariffs

Melyda Corado
now playing

Police Bullet Killed Store Employee During LA Gunbattle

HIT AND RUN-2
now playing

Harlingen Police On The Lookout For Driver In Deadly Hit-And-Run

WE DONT TIP TERRORISTS RECEIPT
now playing

'We don't Tip Terrorist' Message A Hoax, Restaurant Now Says

paul-ryan759
now playing

House Speaker: Putin Will Not Be Invited To Address Congress

(AP) – The Trump administration and the American Civil Liberties Union have failed to agree on how much time parents should have to decide whether to seek asylum after they are reunited with their children who were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Justice Department said in a court filing Tuesday in San Diego that the administration proposed a four-day waiting period. That’s three days shorter than what the ACLU wants.  The government says the longer waiting period would increase costs and occupy limited beds. The ACLU argues parents need the time to discuss whether to seek asylum with their children, lawyers and advocates.

The administration faces a court-imposed deadline of Thursday to reunify more than 2,500 ages 5 and older by a court-imposed deadline on Thursday.

Related posts:

  1. Lawmaker: Changes Must Wait For Investigation
  2. Trump Plan Will Aid Farmers Hurt By Tariffs
Related Posts
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION-1

McAllen Man Described As “Uncooperative” After Shooting, Wounding Pregnant Police Officer

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP

Trump Plan Will Aid Farmers Hurt By Tariffs

jsalinas 0
Melyda Corado

Police Bullet Killed Store Employee During LA Gunbattle

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video