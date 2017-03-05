Home NATIONAL Government-Wide Spending Bill Headed For A House Vote
Government-Wide Spending Bill Headed For A House Vote
Government-Wide Spending Bill Headed For A House Vote

(AP) – A government-wide spending bill that President Donald Trump seemed to criticize Tuesday morning but now calls “a clear win for the American people” is headed for a House vote.
The House is scheduled to vote on the bipartisan $1.1 trillion measure Wednesday afternoon. It is a product of weeks of Capitol Hill negotiations in which top Democrats like House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi successfully blocked Trump’s most controversial proposals, including a down payment on oft-promised Trump’s Mexico border wall, cuts to popular domestic programs, and new punishments for so-called sanctuary cities.
The White House instead boasted of $15 billion in emergency funding to jumpstart Trump’s promise to rebuild the military and an extra $1.5 billion for border security.
Trump boasted that “this is what winning looks like.”

