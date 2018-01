(Frankfort, KY) — Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin says two people are dead and 19 people are hurt after the shooting this morning at Marshall County High School. Fourteen of the injured were shooting victims. Bevin would not confirm if the deceased are students, but did say the deceased include a 15-year-old male and female. The gunman, who is confirmed as a student at the school, has been apprehended and will be charged with murder and attempted murder.