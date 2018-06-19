Home LOCAL Governor Abbott Appoints Jaime Tijerina As 93rd District Court Judge
LOCAL
The former deputy city attorney for the city of Mission has found himself back on a state district court bench. Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Jaime Tijerina as the judge of the 93rd District Court, following the late-February indictment of judge Rudy Delgago on bribery charges. Delgado was then suspended, and in late April announced his retirement.

Tijerina will take over from Senior Judge Robert Garza who has been presiding over the 93rd District Court in Delgado’s absence. This is the second time Tijerina has been appointed to a state district court. Former governor Rick Perry put Tijerina on the bench of the 92nd District Court in 2013 after Ricardo Rodriguez stepped down to run for Hidalgo County District Attorney.

Tijerina is currently a candidate for the Place 4 seat on the 13th Court of Appeals. He is running as a Republican

