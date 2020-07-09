Governor Abbott Expands Suspension Of Elective Surgeries To Starr, Willacy Counties

Elective surgeries have been ordered suspended at hospitals in two more Valley counties. Governor Greg Abbott Thursday issued a third proclamation postponing elective surgeries in Starr and Willacy counties, as well as in dozens of other counties in 11 Trauma Service Areas across Texas.

Elective surgeries were suspended in Hidalgo and Cameron counties in late June, and in the state’s four largest counties a couple of weeks before that. The expanded directive is meant to help ensure there are enough hospital beds and other resources for the flood of COVID-19 patients who are overwhelming hospitals.