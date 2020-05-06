Governor Abbott Gives The Green Light For More Business Re-Openings

Governor Greg Abbott has laid out another schedule for business re-openings in Texas. Abbott announced Tuesday that barbershops and hair and nail salons can start taking customers again this Friday, and gyms and fitness centers can re-open a week from this coming Monday. However, all of the businesses will have to abide by very specific distancing and hygiene restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Abbott told a press briefing Tuesday that his phased-in schedule of business re-openings is based partly on infection rates which have fallen below 5 percent, and hospitalization rates, which officials say are not rising significantly.

Meanwhile, the latest numbers from the Texas Department of Health Services show the number of people who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus as of Tuesday shot up to more than 33-thousand, and the number of Texans who’ve died after contracting the virus has gone over 900.