Governor Abbott In Brownsville To Lead Zika Prevention Roundtable
Governor Abbott In Brownsville To Lead Zika Prevention Roundtable

Governor Greg Abbott traveled to Brownsville Friday to urge local health officials to kick their Zika response plans into gear now that mosquito season is upon us.

Abbott gathered with city and county health directors, as well as county judges and city mayors, for a roundtable discussion on promoting measures to prevent the mosquito-borne Zika virus.

The roundtable came a day after a letter sent by Abbott and the state’s health services commissioner that reiterated prevention information that’s already been publicized by local health officials. The letter also urged local leaders to coordinate events and outreach efforts to spread that information to as many people as possible. It also urged Valley communities to coordinate cleanups of areas where mosquitoes could breed.

The first locally-transmitted Zika case in Texas was confirmed to have occurred in Brownsville, which remains a federal ‘cautionary area’ – meaning pregnant women are discouraged from traveling to the city.

