TEXAS

Governor Abbott Proposes Property Tax Freeze On Cities That Defund Police

By 101 views
0
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

In an effort to discourage the defunding of police, Governor Greg Abbott is threatening to freeze the property tax revenue of cities that cut their police department budgets.

In announcing a legislative proposal Tuesday, Abbott said residents shouldn’t have to keep paying property taxes if cities don’t keep funding their law enforcement agencies.

Abbott made the announcement flanked by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, both of whom promised to push the legislation through the next session of the legislature.

7th Texas Execution Delayed As Attorneys Cite Pandemic

Previous article

Postmaster General: No Changes Until After Election

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS