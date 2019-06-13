LOCALTRENDING

Governor Abbott Set To Sign Agreement Creating A Unified Valley M-P-O

The re-designation agreement that merges the Valley’s three metropolitan planning organizations is about to receive its final signature. Governor Greg Abbott will make the Rio Grande Valley MPO official in a signing ceremony at the State Capitol Friday.

The governor’s signature will come about a month-and-a-half after the judges of Hidalgo and Cameron counties and the mayors of seven Valley cities put their names on the agreement that creates a unified Valley MPO.

The new MPO is now the fifth-largest in the state, making the region eligible for hundreds of millions of additional transportation dollars that TX-DOT doles out for highway construction. Local elected leaders and transportation officials will join the Valley’s state lawmakers at the Capitol for Friday’s signing ceremony.

