Governor Abbott Signs Request For Valley Disaster Declaration
Governor Abbott Signs Request For Valley Disaster Declaration

GREG ABBOTT
Governor Abbott Signs Request For Valley Disaster Declaration

A request to declare parts of the Rio Grande Valley a federal disaster area is on its way to the Trump administration. Governor Greg Abbott traveled to the Valley today to sign the request for federal disaster status for Hidalgo and Cameron counties, areas of which saw up to 16 inches of floodwaters last week. That would make the two counties eligible for federal financial assistance to help home and business owners repair their properties. Governor Abbott had already signed a state disaster declaration for Hidalgo, Cameron, and Willacy counties. And a local state of disaster, declared by Hidalgo County Judge Ramon Garcia last week, has been extended another seven days.

In their briefing to Governor Abbott, local officials pointed to 10 colonias, many north of Weslaco and Mercedes, that remain underwater. More than 150 families are still in shelters. And more than 2,000 rescues were performed by first responders.

Meanwhile, FEMA representatives are to be in the Valley Wednesday through Friday to conduct their assessment of the flood damage.

View aerial footage of the flooding in Hidalgo County.

(Video courtesy of Hidalgo County and Texas DPS)

 

