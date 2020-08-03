Governor Abbott To Get Briefing On McAllen Convention Center COVID-19 Care Facility

Governor Greg Abbott is returning to the Rio Grande Valley – a week after announcing an agreement to convert part of the McAllen Convention Center into a COVID-19 health care facility.

Abbott will be in McAllen Tuesday to be briefed on the facility that will provide medical treatment for patients needing acute care and for those who are recovering.

The facility was set up by the Texas Division of Emergency Management to free up space at local hospitals which continue to struggle to handle a persistent influx of COVID-19 patients.

Abbott will travel to McAllen from San Antonio where he’ll be updated on supplies of personal protective equipment required for doctors, nurses, and other health care personnel.