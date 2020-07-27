Governor Abbott To Survey Hanna Damage In The Valley

Governor Greg Abbott is coming down to the Rio Grande Valley Tuesday to view the widespread damage and flooding caused by Hurricane Hanna.

Abbott, who’ll be joined by the chief of the Texas Department of Emergency Management, will meet with local leaders and emergency management officials to hear what the region needs to recover and rebuild.

Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for all four counties in the Valley, and President Trump has approved a federal emergency declaration for the region. The declaration authorizes federal funds to pay for storm debris cleanup, the cost of emergency shelters, and for overtime for first responders and other law enforcement officers.

Abbott Tuesday will also survey Hurricane Hanna damage around Corpus Christi.