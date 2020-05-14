Governor Abbott Urged To Suspend Property Value Increases During Pandemic

Members of the Texas Democratic congressional delegation are calling on Governor Greg Abbott to freeze property evaluations for the current tax year because of the coronavirus crisis.

A letter to the governor signed by all three Valley congressmen asks that he suspend “raises, interest, and penalties on Texas property taxes.” Brownsville Congressman Filemon Vela says freezing property tax values would bring much needed financial relief to property owners.

The letter states the last thing small businesses and families need is to be burdened by a change in property appraisals leading to an increase in property taxes.