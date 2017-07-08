Governor Condemns Minnesota Mosque Bombing

(AP) – Gov. Mark Dayton has condemned the bombing of a suburban Minneapolis mosque as “so wretched” and “not Minnesota.”

Dayton and Lt. Gov. Tina Smith visited the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington on Sunday morning, a day after an explosive device shattered windows and damaged an office at the mosque.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports Dayton and Smith joined public officials and mosque leaders for a meeting inside the building.

No one was hurt in the Saturday morning blast.

The FBI is seeking suspects and trying to determine whether the incident was a hate crime.