Home NATIONAL Governor Condemns Minnesota Mosque Bombing
Governor Condemns Minnesota Mosque Bombing
NATIONAL
0

Governor Condemns Minnesota Mosque Bombing

0
0
WireAP_242e1e28a952438a91e97df0a8d12a51_12x5_992
now viewing

Governor Condemns Minnesota Mosque Bombing

CATHOLIC CHARITIES SACRED HEART CHURCH
now playing

Catholic Charities Moving Its Respite Center Out Of Sacred Heart Church

Ri Yong-ho
now playing

The Latest: North Korea Says No Negotiations Over Its Nukes

1501970813899-3766865469_6ef08ca634_o
now playing

Google VP Denounces Employee Memo's Views On Female Workers

Brexit
now playing

EU: Some British Payments Will Continue Past Brexit

Jordan_Syrian_Child_Brides_16959.jpg-a7b97
now playing

More Syrian Child Brides In Jordan Amid Poverty, Uncertainty

Transgender_Day_Camp_40837
now playing

Transgender Day Camp Among First To Include 4-Year-Olds

599247-548929-mike-pence-white-house-feb-7-2017-reuters
now playing

Pence: Story On Possible 2020 Presidential Run 'Disgraceful'

WireAP_84e7ae30c10f4c5a984fa9831fd4e64d_12x5_992
now playing

Tillerson Says Russia Willing To Discuss Ukraine

NORTH KOREA FLAG
now playing

Nations Race To Prevent Backsliding On North Korea Sanctions

NORTH KOREA
now playing

N. Korea Vows Harsh Retaliation Against Fresh UN Sanctions

(AP) – Gov. Mark Dayton has condemned the bombing of a suburban Minneapolis mosque as “so wretched” and “not Minnesota.”
Dayton and Lt. Gov. Tina Smith visited the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington on Sunday morning, a day after an explosive device shattered windows and damaged an office at the mosque.
The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports Dayton and Smith joined public officials and mosque leaders for a meeting inside the building.
No one was hurt in the Saturday morning blast.
The FBI is seeking suspects and trying to determine whether the incident was a hate crime.

Related posts:

  1. Will There Soon Be No Smoking In San Benito?
  2. SERGIO SANCHEZ
  3. Naked Gunman In Las Vegas Shot By Police
  4. Possible Oklahoma Tornado Injures More Than A Dozen
Related Posts
1501970813899-3766865469_6ef08ca634_o

Google VP Denounces Employee Memo’s Views On Female Workers

Roxanne Garcia 0
Transgender_Day_Camp_40837

Transgender Day Camp Among First To Include 4-Year-Olds

Zack Cantu 0
599247-548929-mike-pence-white-house-feb-7-2017-reuters

Pence: Story On Possible 2020 Presidential Run ‘Disgraceful’

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video