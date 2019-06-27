Governor Declares Flooding Disaster In The Valley

Governor Greg Abbott has declared a state of disaster in the Rio Grande Valley – citing the flooding that’s caused widespread property damage in the aftermath of Monday night’s severe storms. The disaster declaration covers Willacy, Cameron, and Hidalgo counties.

In issuing the declaration, Abbott said the state is working closely with Valley officials to ensure all necessary resources are being provided. And as floodwaters continue to keep people stuck in their homes four days after Monday night’s storms, the Texas National Guard has been called in to help get them out.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management has deployed about a dozen Texas Guard soldiers, mostly to Willacy County, which is not equipped to handle the number of rescues needed. The town of Sebastian is still inaccessible except to emergency vehicles, which the Guard is using to continue evacuating residents as floodwaters remain slow to recede. Southern Willacy County got inundated Monday night with rainfall amounts normally associated with a hurricane.