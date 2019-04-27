Governor: “deepest condolences” In Crane Collapse

A construction crane working on a building near the intersection of Mercer Street and Fairview Avenue near Interstate 5 collapsed, Saturday afternoon, April 27, 2019, in Seattle. Several people have died and a few others are hospitalized after the construction crane fell onto a street in downtown Seattle on Saturday. (Genna Martin/seattlepi.com via AP)

(AP) – Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee says he and his wife, Trudi, join all Washingtonians in extending deepest condolences to the family and friends of the four people who died when a crane collapsed in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood.

Inslee said in a statement Saturday evening that he and Trudi are hoping for a full and speedy recovery for those who are injured. He thanked first responders and urged people to stay clear of the accident scene.

Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins says the crane fell Saturday afternoon, crushing six cars. He says two crane operators and two people in separate cars had died by the time Seattle firefighters arrived. He says three people — including a mother and a baby girl — were wounded and taken to a hospital.